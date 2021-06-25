Spanish singer-songwriter Kiko Veneno returns with 'Hambre'

Kiko Veneno returns to the courts with his new album Hambre.

After his resounding collaboration with Madrid's C. Tangana, the singer-songwriter took advantage of his latest album to talk about the way we bond in these times. Self-released and recorded in his home studio, Hambre is already on music platforms and maintains the line of sound experimentation in his previous work, Sombrero roto. However, the singer said that they are very different albums.

His album tries to send a message of "serenity, reflection and conciliation" to society.

"I've always had that desire because the artistic profession invites you to that. This work is based on the good things in life, because music is not made against anyone. Right now, when you can't even talk about soccer, we don't need to confront anything but our own sensibility," Veneno said in an interview with EFE.

The recording of the album began two weeks before the country was confined due to the pandemic, but this did not stop the project, only changed the plans. During the months of confinement, he was able to fully focus on the compositions to find the "sonorous quality that would differentiate them, that they would have grit, sensitivity and attention," he said. He confessed to be an optimist, and shows it in songs like "Luna nueva," and in other tracks off the album.

Veneno plays in this album, as in the previous one, to be his own sounding board, simultaneously using new technologies and experimenting with body percussion.