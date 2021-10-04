Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz just received one of the greatest recognitions any artist can dream of. On Friday, Oct. 1, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded him his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in tribute to his more than three decades of a career in the music industry and for being one of the most influential Hispanic musicians.

During the unveiling ceremony, he was accompanied by his partner Rachel Valdez, other artists and friends.

Between emotion and humility, Sanz thanked his team and fans for the unconditional support he has received over the years. He also recalled with sadness that his parents did not get to witness this important moment in his life, and acknowledged that his achievement "is the fruit of their sacrifices."

"I never dreamed of this, because I'm not John Wayne," joked Sanz during his speach in English, and quickly switched to Spanish. Hundreds of the artist's fans gathered early in the morning on the famous Los Angeles street to celebrate the recognition with their idol.

Sanz is the ninth Spanish artist to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, joining Tony Moreno, José Iturbi, Xavier Cugat, Julio Iglesias, Plácido Domingo, Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

The acclaimed artist and winner of 25 Latin Grammys and four Grammys and has sold 30 million albums throughout his career. The coveted star is one of the few recognitions Sanz was missing. At 52, the singer is ready to celebrate the honor in style with his return to the stage. The singer revealed he has a surprise in store that is evidence of his musical creativity.

His U.S. tour will kick off on Oct. 8 in Rosemont, Illinois, and will come to Los Angeles on Oct. 29.