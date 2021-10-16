From songs to real life

More and more artists decide to turn their lives into a marketing strategy. Their songs become a reflection of what happens in their lives and their lives become monetizable.

Engagements, pregnancies, family news and more have become a source of inspiration for artists of all musical genres, who, in the end, end up using their personal stories as marketing for the release of their singles.

The most recent case is that of Colombian Camilo and his wife Evaluna, daughter of Ricardo Montaner, who announced the pregnancy of their first baby Indigo with a song of the same name last Wednesday, October 13th.

The couple kept the news a secret for a long time and created a whole campaign of expectation on social networks with short, eye-catching videos accompanying the song's chorus.

"Hello, we are Camilo and Evaluna. And in October there's new music," the two wrote on their Instagram accounts next to a video where they appear testing different music equipment. While the clip plays, you can hear excerpts of what would be their new song, whose lyrics talk about how the love of their life arrived, a song in the voice of the two. "Because he came into my life, the love of my life, I only asked for the one above but with you he went too far," goes the chorus.

Fans of this couple kept an eye on the release, taking the video to one million plays in the first two hours of its premiere. In the video you can see how Camilo caresses his wife's stomach and cries with joy when Evaluna shows him the positive pregnancy test.

The great news was announced by Evaluna when she sang: "Contigo ya no hay martes 13, prepara el cachete pa' que te lo bese. Y es que lo bueno toma tiempo a veces, yo tuve que esperarte nueve meses". At the end of the sentence, the screen shows how Camilo is giving her a kiss on the belly, followed by several real images of the reactions of his family members upon hearing the news.

Indigo' is not the Colombian singer-songwriter's first song about his life as a couple. In 'Medialuna' he tells the story of his courtship with Evaluna and has 45 million reproductions, 'Por primera vez' narrates his marriage (428 million), 'Favorito' his honeymoon (451 million) and 'Vida de rico' the purchase of their first house together (645 million).

Camilo's marketing strategy, like that of many other contemporary artists, is to be able to make his followers feel identified with his songs, which are really a brief account of his daily life told through social media.

Real songs

With the boom of social media and the immediacy of the internet, artists are increasingly taking advantage of the opportunity to connect with their followers and narrate their day to day lives, so that they can identify with the stories they tell in their songs.

The good use of digital platforms allows artists to continue to grow with their music and create greater popularity in the medium.

Puerto Rican singer Residente released a song titled under his name René that tells the story of his life as a young boy from the island who suffered from hunger and depression in his youth. This song has so far accumulated 200 million views on YouTube.

Another case in the music industry is that of pop superstar Justin Bieber, who dedicated much of his album Purpose to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, especially the song 'Love Yourself' (1.6 billion plays) which tells how the young woman took advantage of the relationship to achieve a certain status in the music industry, as Bieber relates in his lyrics.

Moving out of music, into the world of fashion, spotlight and modeling, one family that has really learned how to do marketing with their lives are the Kardashian- Jenner's. This family, which largely owes its fame to Kim Kardashian, is considered one of the richest in Hollywood and they owe that fame to the fact that they are famous, as Elizabeth Paquette explains in her text 'The Marketing of Fame'.

"Kim is just one example of a celebrity who is 'famous for being famous.' In a sense, her fame works in a loop: she's famous because she's talked about a lot and she's talked about a lot because she's famous, and so on", explains Paquette.

In 2000 Kim Kardashian starred in a porn video with her then-boyfriend rapper Ray-J. This video was leaked on the internet and began to bring the 20-year-old into the limelight.

After the scandal, Kardashian began to stand out and in October 2007 along with her sisters, mother and stepfather premiered her own reality show on E! Entertainment titled 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. The series aired for twenty seasons and nine spin-offs, leaving Kim, after 20 seasons, with an accumulated net worth so far of $1.2 billion.