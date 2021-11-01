Sónar Festival closes 2021 edition full of art, science and education

The Sónar Festival managed to celebrate another year amid continued complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's edition was held from Oct. 27 to 30 with the total attendance of 14,000 people and performances by more than 300 artists and researchers from 25 countries.

Alongside more than 100 activities, organizers have brought culture festival back to Barcelona.

This year's edition put artificial intelligence on the table for debate in the field of music and focused on vindicating art, science and education as "interesting and promising avenues for the development of new creative projects."

The inaugural concert celebrated the return of live music and culture to the city after concert cancellations and venue closures. Tickets were sold out to see pianist and composer Marco Mezquida in concert at L'Auditori de Barcelona with his show, "Piano+AI."

Despite having a limited capacity, around 1,900 people gathered each day at the epicenter of Sónar, at the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB). There were concerts, conferences, workshops and screenings taking place during the four days of the festival from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Through social media, the organization thanked the warm reception of the public and raised the "sold out" sign for the two nights of OFFSónar By Night at Poble Espanyol, for the performances of Nina Kraviz and Laurent Garnier, who shared the stage with artists from the Barcelona scene like Angel Molina.