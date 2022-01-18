Social media reacts to Rosalía's new song teaser

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the singer/songwriter Rosalia gave a preview of her next song, "Hentai," a song that will appear on her new album Motomami. Immediately after the preview, fans on social media reacted to the new music, comparing it with the style of Rosalía's previous album, Malamente.

Coing soon pic.twitter.com/DesiHLGqNu — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) November 2, 2021

In November, the artist announced she would be releasing a new album in 2022, her fans were thrilled, and the singer received many positive responses. The expectations around her new project are growing. A few weeks ago, she also revealed a preview of the song "Saoco," also part of the new album and although it was very well received, there was also a lot of criticism.

The track is presented as a tribute to one of the great reggaeton performers, Daddy Yankee, and the urban sounds of the early 2000s with synthesizers have positioned Motomami as an album of dissonance and saturated organs.

The latest preview of the album has left many of its fans completely baffled, not only by the sound, but also the lyrics. In the short teaser, Rosalía appears on a ski lift while performing "Hentai."

Rosalía publica un adelanto de 'HENTAI', que será parte de su tercer álbum 'MOTOMAMI' vía TikTok. pic.twitter.com/zZKPWlzLmh — ROSALÍA INFO (@RosaliaInfoES) January 16, 202

"Te quiero ride, como mi bike. Hazme un tape modo spike. Yo la batí hasta que se montó, segundo es chingarte, lo primero Dios".

After a wave of negative comments about the song, Rosalía did not hesitate to respond to people "not understanding" the lyrics of her new song, which she interpreted as "hate."