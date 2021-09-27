Advertisement

Singer R. Kelly Convicted of Sex Trafficking

After a decade, R. Kelly will face several years in prison for more than nine charges. 

by Erika Ardila
 09/27/2021 - 19:44
This Monday, singer R. Kelly, known for his hit song "I Believe I Can Fly," was convicted of sex trafficking in a six-week trial in New York, in which dozens of people testified against him. 
 
In this federal case led by the Eastern District of New York, Kelly faced a total of nine charges: one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts including charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking and also faced eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law.
 
After nine consecutive hours of deliberation, a jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering. The defendant stood motionless, his eyes lowered as the verdict was read in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn.
 
Kelly's attorney, Deveraux Cannick, said he was disappointed by the verdict. "I think I'm even more disappointed that the government brought the case in the first place given all the inconsistencies", Cannick told the New York Times.
 
Several of the allegations given during the trial were detailed and alleged that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were minors.
 
Gloria Allred, a lawyer for some of Kelly's accusers, said that of all the predators she has pursued, a list that includes Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, "Mr. Kelly is the worst".
 
"R. Kelly thought he could get away with all of this, but he didn't",  Allred said outside the courthouse. "Even though he thought he could control all of this, he was wrong".
 
R. Kelly will be sentenced on May 4th.
The mockery over the allegations against Kelly 
For more than a decade, many people seemed to be amused by the singer's case, as his scandals made headlines in many media outlets, such as Kelly's illegal marriage to R&B star Aaliyah in 1994, when she was just 15 and he was 27 years old.
 
Despite allegations of child abuse, his records and concert tickets continued to sell. Other artists continued to record his songs, even after he was arrested in 2002 and accused of videotaping himself sexually abusing and urinating on a 14-year-old girl.
 
Kelly has been jailed without bail since 2019. The trial was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Kelly's last-minute reorganization of his legal team.
 
 
