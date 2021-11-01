Silvana Estrada sets January 2022 for debut solo album release

Silvana Estrada has become a noted multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter far before ever releasing a debut solo effort.

Since 2017, with her potent singles, an EP, and a collab album with Charlie Hunter, the artist has set the stage for a flourishing career.

Fast forward a couple years, and indie artist from Veracruz, Mexico is preparing for the release of her debut album, Marchita.

Estrada recently revealed her album’s due date, setting the debut for a Jan. 21, 2022 release on Glassnote Records.

Led by singles “Marchita” and “Tristeza,” the news of Estrada’s release date was revealed with a new recording of her song “Te Guardo” from her 2018 EP, Primeras Canciones.

Each music video to accompany Marchita thus far has been heavy on storytelling. This video was filmed in Valle Nuevo, Dominican Republic.

“Te Guardo” is no exception, showcasing the story of a young child who finds Estrada, likely reflecting a character at different ages.

The new single aligns with Estrada’s previous recordings to highlight her multi-cultural musical influence, jazz training, choir understanding, folk sensibilities, and poetic lyricism.

With “Te Guardo,” it’s clear that Marchita’s black-and-white imagery stands as a consistent visual theme for the upcoming album.

The 24-year-old indie act expressed a personal notion that “Te Guardo,” through its video, represents sweetness and delicacy — the “seeds” that must be planted to spur fantastic journeys.

Estrada had this to say about the new version of her old tune:

"This is a pivotal song in the story of the album, a kind of incantation. I was experiencing a sudden infatuation and upon the intensity of my emotions, I ran home with the words on the tip of my tongue, trying to speak about a love that seemed impossible, and that yet in some way, I felt reciprocated,” she said.

“When we re-recorded this song, we slowed it down considerably and discovered that it took on a more sensual feel that pulls you in. It became sweeter and more intimate,” Estrada continued

The artist also had her own Tiny Desk concert late last September, where “Tristeza,” “Te Guardo,” and “Marchita” were performed.

The Tiny Desk concert was filmed in the artist’s parents' Veracruz instrument workshop. Estrada's own father makes an appearance as a performer.

Estrada’s debut album, Marchita, will arrive Jan. 21, 2021. The single “Te Guardo” from the record is available now.