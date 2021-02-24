Advertisement

Shakira's luxury Miami mansion remains for sale

Exterior view of Shakira's house in Miami. Photo: The Grosby Group

Shakira listed her 750 square meter mansion in Miami's exclusive North Bay Road Drive neighborhood for sale three years ago, but has so far been unable to sell it.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
The Colombian singer has been trying to sell her big, luxurious mansion since 2018. Shakira bought the property located in the exclusive neighborhood of North Bay Road Drive in Miami Beach 20 years ago. The 750 square meter proterty was bought in 2001 for $3 million and now it is valued at almost $16 million.

Her home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, spa area, an office, game room, fully equipped kitchen, a Middle Eastern-themed living room in honor of Shakira's Lebanese origins, a huge patio with a pool, and of course, a deck that leads to a private beach. To complete the luxury feel, the entire house is detailed in wood and marble.

When she bought the mansion, Shakira lived in Miami with her boyfriend and manager at the time, Antonio de la Rua.

But for 10 years now, Shakira has been living in Barcelona with her current partner Gerard Piqué and their two sons, Sasha and Milan.

Although Shakira has an incalculable fortune as a result of her work in the music industry and the investments she has made over the years, the sale of this property would mean a new millionaire business for the singer.

