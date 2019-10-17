Shakira: "I represent that part of the Latinx world that doesn't speak English"

More than Janet Jackson's censored nipple, the 54th edition of the Super Bowl will be epic for America.

But especially for the Latinx community, which will see its best ambassadors take the stage: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The Colombian artist told Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beast 1 that this highly anticipated sporting event - only 111 days away - will be the opportunity "to celebrate Latinx culture and the importance of women in the industry."

Two symbols of "Latinidad"

"I've always wanted to act in the Super Bowl, it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry," Shakira said. But when Jay Z called me to join and told me that Jennifer was going to be there too, I felt it was going to be something BIG."

"Jennifer represents a part of the Latinx community that lives and was raised in the U.S. And I, in a sense, represent people from other parts of the Latinx world who hardly speak English," she added.

The participation of both singers in the biggest sporting event in the U.S., which has hosted artists such as Madonna or Beyoncé, its an unprecedented event in a country where the Latino community makes up more than 55% of the population.

It also builds bridges on one side, and another of the border invites us to tear down walls at a blow to our hips and take pride in our roots. Because it doesn't matter in which language you sing, music is the most universal form of communication of all.