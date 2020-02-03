From Shakira and JLo in the Super Bowl to the real integration of Latinos in the U.S.

This Sunday the Super Bowl was celebrated with JLo and Shakira as the feature guests performing at halftime of one of the world's most popular events where brands, advertisers, money, and many football fans convene.

It's no coincidence that in the middle of an election year the Super Bowl was Latino. Shakira represents the Latino who doesn't live in the United States, with a perfect Spaniard straight from Barranquilla. JLo is a second-generation Latina raised in the Bronx, a predominantly Latino neighborhood. Each represents a type of Latino in the world and in the U.S.: the migrant versus the stayer, the Diaspora versus the root. In both, the Latino essence, enjoyment and enthusiasm are recognized. In this case, they also represent the Latino worker who scales success and fame within the United States simply by being Latino, making the stereotype visible.

Shakira did a show based on her previous tour, where she pays tribute to the flavor and simplicity of her Caribbean life versus a JLo, who left the Bronx, but carries it with her and understands what an American audience wants: her lights, and the show. A Super Bowl of women at the end of the day is also like much of that matriculation that supports families in Latin America, not because they're empowered women, but because the man leaves the family and the women have no choice but to become the all-powerful family axis.

The event raises the morale of Latinos, not only with Shakira and JLo, but also with guest appearances by J Balvin and Bad Bunny. All of them are hard-working Latinos, as opposed to the lie that Trump has been telling about Latino thieves since his first election campaign.

True, this Super Bowl represents that symbol: the empowered Latino who wants to work hard to belong to that powerful moral pool of Americans, but this symbol also serves as political leverage for the Democrats themselves to capture easy Latino votes that are only for show.

The question remains the same: Will Latinos have more opportunities to come to belong in the United States as a dignified community, or will they continue to be beaten like the slave farmers of Michoacan who die at the hands of drug traffickers and the DEA to bring in the guacamole that Americans will eat while watching the Super Bowl LIV?