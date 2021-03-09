Selena Gomez & Dj Snake released their latest collab 'Selfish Love'

Selena Gomez and multi-platinum producer DJ Snake's new collaboration is called 'Selfish Love', a bilingual track that the singer presents days before releasing her Spanish-language EP, Revelación.

"I feel incredibly proud of my Latin background. It was very powerful to sing in Spanish again," said the singer. The single premiered with the music video made by award-winning director Rodrigo Saavedra.

'Selfish Love' is the second collab between entre the french DJ and producer and Gomez, who worked together on 'Taki Taki', a four-time platinum single that topped the charts and broke records in 2018.

"Selfish Love came very naturally for us and I think it's the perfect evolution for our story together," DJ Snake said of the track's release.

This new track from DJ Snake and Selena is a showcase of the producer's ability to fuse genres and styles, bringing Latin pop to his electronic production.

"With the whole world separated from each other, I kept searching and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences from Afro beat, Latin music, something that felt grounded and organic," said the producer.

Selena Gomez's highly anticipated Spanish-language album will be released on March 12th and features this and more collaborations with artists, such as on her track ‘De una Vez’, released in January and in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.