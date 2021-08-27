Selena Gomez and Camilo premiere collaboration with the song "999"

The American singer Selena Gomez and the Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo presented this Thursday, their first collaboration together: the song "999." The song was written by the Colombian musician and has been released with a video clip in which they show "a real connection when it comes to interpreting the lyrics."

The release of "999" has been a clear success for both artists, and in just a few hours since its premiere, the video clip has already exceeded 1.5 million views on Youtube.

The release of this song comes after Selena received multiple accolades for her long-awaited return to Latin music and her roots. "Revelación," her first Spanish-language EP, was released earlier this year, and includes collaborations with urban artists such as Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers, among others.

Separately, both artists have achieved success with their productions and have millions of followers on social networks. Together, they have shown in the music video, a "real connection" in "999".

The song was produced by Edgar Barrera, Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner, who has worked with Camilo before. The singer-songwriter confessed that the song was written “thinking about the sonority" of Selena's voice. "Working with Selena Gomez is a giant honor. From the beginning, '999' was written thinking about the sonority of her voice and it wouldn't exist if it wasn't created dreaming of this collaboration," stated Camilo.

The music video was filmed in Los Angeles under the direction of Sophie Muller, and shows the duo in a natural space, similar to the song's "simple and organic style," according to the release. "Selena and Camilo's performance is timeless and natural, showing a true connection when interpreting the lyrics, accompanied by natural and dreamy settings," states the release's press release.