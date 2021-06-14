'Se va la vida' the mini documentary of Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte recently premiered the mini documentary Se va la vida, with the help of the Regional Women's Band Mujeres del Viento Florido from Santa María Tlahuitoltepec, Oaxaca. The documentary follows Mon Laferte on a 10-hour journey from Mexico City to Oaxaca to listen to the arrangement and meet the more than 40 women members of the band.

"I was very excited to meet them and hear the arrangement that was written for this song, "Se va la vida" performed live by them. Also to know the space where they rehearse and create music... where it is their safe place, as the teacher Leticia said," explained the singer in the mini documentary, remembering the meeting as one of the happiest days of her life.

The song also deals with a sensitive issue for both her and the band: the living conditions of incarcerated women, often due to lack of support.

"It was so much emotion that it took me several days to process the happiness, rather. I was very happy, I remember that visit as one of the happiest days of my life."

"In June 2020... we decided to set up a recording studio, small studio in my house, to record an album, we were in the middle of the pandemic. As part of the recording of this album, we went in the month of October to Santa María Tlahuitoltepec, this is in the northern highlands of Oaxaca, we made a tiny team of people to record this collaboration with the orchestra of Mujeres de Viento Florido," said Laferte in the production.

The Chilean singer dances with the band members, gets emotional when she sees and hears the music of the song, wears their traditional costumes and even sheds some tears of emotion.