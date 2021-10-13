Rubén Blades sends a message of solidarity to the people of the Canary Islands

Panamanian singer and composer Rubén Blades has sent a message in solidarity with the citizens of the Canary Island of of La Palma, Spain. After the difficult situation the island is going through due to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, Blades did not hesitate to send his solidarity.

A todos los canarios, y en especial a los de la Isla de La Palma, enviamos nuestras oraciones y buenos deseos en estos momentos difíciles, provocados por la erupción de "Cumbre Vieja", que ha cubierto de lava porciones importantes de la geografía de su área.

Tengan Fe, canarios! pic.twitter.com/eR3LtGCoQE — Rubén Blades (@rubenblades) October 12, 2021

"We send our prayers and good wishes to all Canary Islanders, and especially to those of the island of La Palma, in these difficult moments caused by the eruption of "Cumbre Vieja", which has covered with lava important portions of the geography of its area."

Twenty-four days ago, on Sept. 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano began its eruption, which so far has forced the evacuation of thousands of people and devastated agricultural and residential lands.

The musician and former minister of culture of Panama, sent a greeting of strength and encouragement to all the people of the Canary Islands, reminding them that better days will soon come "but now the problem must be faced with the determination and action that the moment demands."

Blades, who will be honored at the Latin Grammys as the 'Person of the Year' this year, affirmed in his message that "the soul of the Canary Islands can do it and will do it. A country will continue to be good, in spite of all the pains, because of the actions of its people, always."

In addition to being a musician, Blades is also an actor, and at 73-years-old, he is scheduled to start his "Salswing Tour" on Nov. 20. With the Roberto Delgado Big Band and made up of Panamanian musicians, the tour presents his most recent work, Salswing, in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, New York, Washington and will end in Illinois throughout December.