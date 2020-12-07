Rosalía and The Weeknd combine for "Blinding Lights" remix

It’s been a whole year since The Weeknd dropped his album After Hours. To celebrate the anniversary, he dropped a new ‘Blinding Lights’ remix with none other than Spanish icon, Rosalía.

The CEO and chairman of Republic Records, Monte Lipman said in a statement that despite the challenging circumstances, “the timing of The Weeknd’s After Hours release and the impact it’s made around the world is of historic proportions.” He added that the song has earned respect from the global music community, “and will forever be recognized as one of the most important songs of a generation.”

On Dec. 3, the remix dropped with the Spanish pop star. Most of the song is performed by Rosalía and her sultry voice.

In the music video, the duo have scenes close together, but most of it is a behind-the-scenes affair.

It is similar to another collab she did earlier in the year on Travis Scott’s “TKN” record.

Throughout 2020, Rosalia has been hard at work on her upcoming album. Still, she made time to hop on the remix to another anthem from The Weeknd, and people are obsessed.

In the first verse, she sings in spanish and then falls in sync with the Weeknd’s chorus.

Rosalía also recently collaborated with MAC cosmetics, to unveil a new lipstick. One-hundred percent of the sales go to the MAC VIVA GLAM fund, which supports female empowerment, the LGBTQ community, and HIV/AIDS research.

Over the summer, Rosalía also made a cameo in the popular music video for “WAP,” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

As for the The Weeknd, his album was thought to appear on the headlines in the lead up to the 2021 Grammys. However, last week the nominations were released, and he was nowhere to be found.

In a public statement on Twitter he called the awards “corrupt.”

“You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…” he wrote.

There have been sources that blame the absence on a scheduling conflict. The Weeknd is set to perform at the Super Bowl, which is the same night as the award show.

So what is next for the two artists? Only time will tell. Until their next collaboration though, the “Blinding Lights” remix will be on loop.