Ricky Martin promotes vaccinations against COVID-19

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has not hesitated to make his opinion known about the vaccine against COVID-19 and above all, he has not remained silent in the face of people or organizations generating a disinformation campaign against the vaccine.

"Don't be so self-centered, forget about the ridiculous conspiracy videos you see on YouTube. It's not about you, it's about everyone else. Get vaccinated NOW," the singer said in his Instagram stories.

Martin, in addition to being a world-renowned singer, is an activist and human rights advocate. This is not the first time the singer has spoken out in favor of vaccination.

Back in April, he shared a video on social media of a conversation he had on the subject with a specialist during the Latin American Music Awards. In that way, he joined a list of artists who have positioned themselves in support of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Martin's contribution is also not only limited to sending messages encouraging his followers to be inoculated against the virus.

He has also taken a step forward as an activist and, in February of this year, ceded the facilities of his foundation, Centro Tau in Puerto Rico, to function as a medical treatment and vaccination point. The singer, together with the health authorities of his country, adapted the facilities of his space to collaborate with the vaccination campaign.

The singer has shared with his followers the reasons why he himself did not hesitate to get the vaccine.

"I got vaccinated because I could never live with myself if I get infected and then pass it on to someone who dies. Even someone who would end up in the hospital. I did it for people I had never met before, for my community," he said on his social platforms.