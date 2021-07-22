Advertisement

Ricky Martin promotes vaccinations against COVID-19

Ricky Martin sends message about covid19 vaccine. File image.

Ricky Martin sends message about covid19 vaccine. Photo: Alberto Valdés/EFE

Ricky Martin promotes vaccinations against COVID-19

The singer and activist spoke out in favor of the vaccine against COVID-19 and sent a message to organizations that promote campaigns against it.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 07/22/2021 - 10:43
in
Ricky Martin sends message about covid19 vaccine. File image.
Ricky Martin sends message about covid19 vaccine. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
July 22, 2021

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin has not hesitated to make his opinion known about the vaccine against COVID-19 and above all, he has not remained silent in the face of people or organizations generating a disinformation campaign against the vaccine.

"Don't be so self-centered, forget about the ridiculous conspiracy videos you see on YouTube. It's not about you, it's about everyone else. Get vaccinated NOW," the singer said in his Instagram stories.

Martin, in addition to being a world-renowned singer, is an activist and human rights advocate. This is not the first time the singer has spoken out in favor of vaccination.

Back in April, he shared a video on social media of a conversation he had on the subject with a specialist during the Latin American Music Awards. In that way, he joined a list of artists who have positioned themselves in support of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Martin's contribution is also not only limited to sending messages encouraging his followers to be inoculated against the virus.

He has also taken a step forward as an activist and, in February of this year, ceded the facilities of his foundation, Centro Tau in Puerto Rico, to function as a medical treatment and vaccination point. The singer, together with the health authorities of his country, adapted the facilities of his space to collaborate with the vaccination campaign.

The singer has shared with his followers the reasons why he himself did not hesitate to get the vaccine.

"I got vaccinated because I could never live with myself if I get infected and then pass it on to someone who dies. Even someone who would end up in the hospital. I did it for people I had never met before, for my community," he said on his social platforms.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
ricky martin
Covid - 19

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

JBalvin, marco del vídeo 'Wherever I May Roam'. 
The controversial collaboration between J Balvin and Metallica
Alejandro Fernandez, Getty Images.
The musical reinvention of 'El Potrillo,' Alejandro Fernandez
Photo: The Red Pears @Bandcamp
The Red Pears’ future is bright
Jorge Drexler gave a concert at the La Mar de Músicas Awards. Courtesy of Efe.
Jorge Drexler celebrates La Mar de Músicas Award with a concert
AL DIA News
AL DIA News