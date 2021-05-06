Ricardo Basurto: What happened to the last of Los Panchos?

These are the adventures of the last member of Los Panchos, Ricardo Basurto, who in spite of the years, continues to be a bolero singer, innovating musically and preparing a tribute with the band Mocedades to his good friend Armando Manzanero.

In a time when many urban music bands are trying to recover in their own particular way some genres such as bolero, the authentic lovers of that romanticism still want to listen to the great voices that used to swoon audiences with passion.

A demand for which for Rafael Basurto is still more than present, ready to ride again the songs that as a Mexican band turned them into "fathers of the bolero."

The first time Basurto sang in Madrid with the rest of Los Panchos was in 1977, during the decades in which they became golden romantic icons of Latin America.

Since then they have been returning, conscious of having conquered many hearts and now, in May, he returned one last time for a show to pay homage to the historic figure of his friend Armando Manzanero, also a partner in the conquest of boleros.

The show works as a summon for the usual audience but also for all the new listeners who came to his genre or figure through other Latin styles of music.

"The truth is that it doesn't seem strange to me that boleros are still listened to. Because for young people, even if they listen to young or modern music, there always comes a time when they have to get closer, talk to each other, say nice things to each other [...]. I believe that love calls for bolero. Then souls, bodies and hearts get closer," Basurto told El Mundo.

But in recent years there has also been a notable gesture on his part to get closer to that new young audience that may lack those wonderful romantic formulas already invented.

He did it when, during his confinement, he started doing live shows on Facebook and especially when he took the patience to record a trap and a reggae track, proving that there are many paths that lead from one genre to the other.

"I wanted to prove that bolero can be the father of all modern rhythms. That's why I made a bolero-like reggae and a trap in bolero times. And just look at the difference, the distance between bolero and trap. However, I managed to merge them and it is giving very good results", he concluded.