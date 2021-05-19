REYNA captures love in times of a pandemic

REYNA is the Milwaukee sister duo, Vic and Gab Banuelos, who have unveiled a thoughtful new single in "Quarantine Baby," set to be released May 13 via Cosmica Artists, and follows the release of previous bilingual releases "7'11" and "Coachella."

It is a mellow track that captures the melancholy of loving from confinement.

Produced by Colombian power duo Salt Cathedral, the poignant new single was written in lockdown about the possibilities of staying connected during the pandemic in the different stages of relationships, be it new love or heartbreak.

It is also an evolution for the band. Firstly because it accentuates the dance sensibility of their indie pop tunes and secondly because the bilingual track comes after a deep reflection plagued with self-doubt because they didn't feel "American enough for Americans or Mexican enough for Mexicans."

Previously known for their indie-pop project Vic and Gab, REYNA have already had an exceptional amount of support in recent years, having opened for artists such as CHVRCHES, Kesha, The Naked and Famous and X Ambassadors.

Composing while lockdown

"We wrote it in March 2020, when I had just started quarantine. We'd hang out with drinks and a guitar and write all day. Vic would sit on the floor and FaceTime his girlfriend for hours talking about how much they missed each other and how long it would be before they'd see each other again."

"It got me thinking about how many long-distance relationships or any other relationships would really hold up through covid. We've all lost people or jobs, even relationships," Gabe added.

"When I listen to this song it makes me smile because we've all found a way to get through it. We've found ways to stay connected, find love or overcome heartbreak during a pandemic," Vic commented.