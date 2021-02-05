Retro nostalgia and bedroom pop with the announcement of Pilar Victoria's debut album

Pilar Victoria has been on the radar of bedroom pop listeners since she was 12 years old. On Feb. 5, she released a music video full of vintage "80's Movie" nostalgia and announced the release of her first album, to be released on Feb. 26 on Platoon. The EP is called HI, My Name is Pily.

It's a new variant of indie called bedroom pop, ruled by teenagers that follow the melodic trail in a homemade way, and cashing in on promotion from algorithms,. It is also a very close derivative of rap called lo-fi. It's why the genre's leaders use retro filters, slow beats in the background, and synth pop sounds.

Pilar Victoria summarizes all this in the first music video from her EP. The lo-fi nostalgia and the filters are a cheesy 80's homage. The melody and harmony work perfectly, and it certainly harkens back to genre greats like Your Arms Are My Cocoon or 志方あきこ, without sounding darkwave, because their lyrics are still very adolescent. But certainly, their strong point is the timbre — a cooing that gives everything you expect from records like it.

In recent weeks, AL DÍA has written about several teen stars, noting how they are finding great success earlier than previous generations. Given Victoria's musical and audiovisual production qualities, she's on the same path.

Her first track that attracted attention years ago was "Space Song," in which she completed in a sleepless night, and was accompanied by anime animations from other classic and international lo-fi artists, such as eevee and Cooking Soul.

The soon-to-be-released album will include the greatest hits of past years and a bilingual repertoire produced by Jacob Manson and John Carroll Kirby from Houston, Texas, where Pilar currently resides.

It will be complete with six tracks the teenager intends to use to make a name for herself among the child stars, but also to carve out her own niche in the genre.