Residente's brave message to Latinos after George Floyd's death

Everyone wants to take part in supporting the protests over the death of George Floyd and the plight of African Americans in the U.S., who have become the sparring partners in a system based on race and class privilege.

But especially the Latino community, which has turned out with fierce empathy and in the shadow of tragedy at the Border, deportations and the violence of ICE as a backdrop.

Residente, one of the most politically active artists, who during the pandemic has taken advantage of his social media platform to engage in open conversations with Latin American leaders, has turned to Latinos in the United States and asked them to join the protests.

"You are living an important moment, we must protest, we must go to the streets to demonstrate, everyone, racism is lived everywhere in the world, we live in Puerto Rico with balls, we live in Latin America with balls, the rest of the world, there are places that are more racist because they are racist against everyone, as it happens in the United States, not only with African Americans, they are racist with Latinos, with Asians, with Arabs," said Rene Perez Joglar.

He also called for caution when demonstrating, recalling that we are in the midst of a pandemic and that prevention measures must be respected.

"We want these four bastards to be put in jail and for Trump not to win again, because a president this racist and harmful cannot win again,'' he added.

Residente also reflected on what would have happened if it had been a Latino and not George the person killed in broad daylight:

"I know that Latin Americans are being killed all the time on the border and it doesn't have the same repercussions, I know that in the prisons, when they are separated from their families, even children have died, unjustly, they are kept as slaves working. And they do not have the same repercussions and nobody says anything," he said. "But this is the time to start being in solidarity with each other and racism has to end."