Renata Flores, the Quechua trap singer who dazzled at FIL Guadalajara

This year's edition of the FIL Guadalajara had Peru as its guest country, and in addition to writers, the presence of the young artist from Ayacucho, Renata Flores, was one of the surprises of the event.

At only 20 years old, Flores has been named one of the 100 most influential Latinas of 2021 by HOLA! magazine. The singer claims her identity, the Quechua language and Andean culture in a fusion between traditional and urban rhythms.

Her lyrics are messages of freedom and female empowerment. Her stage presence is imposing, full of colors and traditional Andean garments adapted to her modern style. Her sound mixes panpipes, violin, and trap bases.

This year, Flores took the stage at FIL Guadalajara with the purpose of vindicating not only the traditions of her native Peru, but also to make it clear that the Indigenous girls and women of the region deserve the same opportunities.

Flores lives between music and activism, following the example of her mother Patricia Rivera, who directs the Surca Cultural Association in her hometown and works for the development of children and youth through projects involving art.

During the concert, she presented her latest album Isqun ("Nine" in Quechua), an album with which she hopes to make her first Latin American tour in 2022.