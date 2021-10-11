Advertisement

Religious controversy sparks over C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso's latest music video

About 30 people gathered in front of a cathedral in Toledo, Spain, to pray the rosary and repair the temple.

by Esperanza Escribano
 10/11/2021 - 11:36
in
By Esperanza Escribano
October 11, 2021

"I was an atheist, but now I believe, because a miracle like you had to come down from heaven."

So reads the chorus of "Ateo," the new song by C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso that ended with about 30 people praying the rosary in front of the cathedral of Toledo in Spain to repair the temple. This is what happened:

The two artists recorded the video clip of the song inside the Catedral Primada de Toledo, where they danced in a sensual way to the rhythm of bachata. Meanwhile, several members of the Church secretly observe them.

In one of the scenes, he pulls her hair. In another, Peluso, naked, wears the head of Tangana decapitated as if it were Medusa and Perseus.

When the video was released, social media exploded. Many religious fans complained of the sacrilege that both the video and its interpretation suppose inside the temple. The video was written and directed by C. Tangana himself.

The cathedral council first justified the recording, according to dean Juan Miguel Ferrer.

The video "does not affect faith," he said, even though he acknowledged that it used "provocative visual language."

"Certain attitudes of intolerance are opposed by the understanding and acceptance of the Church, as manifested in the final sequences of the video that presents the story of a conversion through human love," he said.

But the archbishop of Toledo, Francisco Cerro, was forced to rectify the next day. He apologized to the faithful and to those who "have felt justly hurt by this misuse of a sacred place." He has "deeply" regretted that the Cathedral was used for the recording and stated that he was unaware of the existence of the project, its content and outcome.

The controversy resulted in a commitment by the archbishopric to review the processes to prevent "something similar from happening again." For this, he will develop a new protocol that establishes which images can be recorded in the temple and for what purpose.

The 30 people who gathered on Sunday night, Oct. 10, formed a circle. They each carried a candle and did not want to respond to the media. Some of them limited themselves to saying that it was an intimate act of reparation.

The "sincere dialogue" that the dean defended that he "has tried to maintain with the cultural manifestations of the moment" seems not to have found the expected understanding among the catholics of Toledo.

