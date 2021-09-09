Advertisement

Rawayana's 'Into You' music video calls out authoritarian governments, discusses the situation in Venezuela

Photo: Pedro Lollett

Photo: Pedro Lollett

“Into You” was featured on the album, Cuando los Acéfalos Predominan, which was released on Feb. 5, 2021. The album was Rawayana’s fourth full-length LP.

by nigelt
 09/09/2021
Photo: Pedro Lollett
Photo: Pedro Lollett

By Andrew Kolba
September 09, 2021

The artist collective Rawayana is a Latin Grammy-nominated Venezuelan band that released their fourth album, Cuando los Acéfalos Predominan, on Feb. 5, 2021. 

Many music videos and visualizers have followed the release of Cuando los Acéfalos Predominan, and “Into You” is the latest music video to be delivered by Rawayana.

“Into You” is a pop track intended to take listeners back to the 1990s, a defining decade that has proved itself influential to the music that followed.

The video introduces the band’s “alter ego,” a successful pop star played by Argentinian model and influencer Christian Ganon. The setting is a fictitious talk show, with the host being played by YouTuber Lewis Shawcross.

The events of the video unfold, and descend into slight chaos, when the host asks about the current political situation in Venezuela.

The music video upholds a commentary against censorship under authoritarian governments, and is meant to be portrayed as a satire piece exploring television cliches of Latin America.

 

Directing duties for the video were handled by Rawayana lead vocalist Beto Montenegro. He also recently offered his take on the music video’s concept:

"This song is our way of paying tribute to the pop culture of our times. Musically, we wanted to play with the music we heard on the radio when we were kids.” said Montenegro. 

“We love the concept of the music video because it’s our way of calling forth major 'entertainers' in the industry not to stay silent about the world’s problems, since they are a great influence on the masses," he continued.

Rawayana’s Cuando los Acéfalos Predominan was released through Brocoli Records.

