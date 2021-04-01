'Raíces' celebrates Jenni Rivera's career

Memorable singer Jenni Rivera is back on screen, this time in the third episode of Amazon Music LAT!N's series Raíces, which will show unknown details of her life. This tribute comes on the tenth anniversary of the performance of "La Diva de la Banda" at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where she was the first and only female artist of the regional Mexican genre to sing on the stage.

It has been revealed that in this episode the public will be able to see unpublished material of Rivera, such as images from when "La Diva de la Banda" was a little girl, during her first communion, the house where she grew up and passages of her life until she was a teenager, among other things.

The episode takes the audience through an emotional journey of the true history of her career, in which she overcame all obstacles to become recognized in the regional Mexican genre and how she became an example for her community in Long Beach, for her tenacity, hard work and dedication

"The most important award that I have received and that I think any singer can receive, is the award of the recognition of his audience, the applause, the affection, the love of a fan. It is the most important award, the most beautiful award you can receive, and for an artist like me who came from the race, who came from the people and who continues to be from the people, it is the award that I always want to continue receiving," said Rivera in one of the interviews rescued in the shows.