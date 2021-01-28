‘QueLoQue,' Paloma Mami and Major Lazer combine for a new brand of reggaeton

Five years after the release of the album that would position them as one of the most prominent festival and party performers, Major Lazer's latest album has sparked a lot of criticism for not living up to expectations.

Major Lazer is a trio of music, dance and electronica, whose 'mission' is to liberate the universe with music. The American band released their fourth album Music Is The Weapon in October 2020. The album features several collaborations, mostly from Latin artists, includes tracks with the likes of Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta, and Khalid.

Many of the detractors of the band speculate the success of the album was due to the guest artists.

This week, Major Lazer released the music video for their track "QueLoQue," a collaboration with New York-born Chilean artist Paloma Mami, one of the most relevant figures in Latin music today.

"QueLoQue" has the signature of the New York-born Chilean artist not only because she is the only protagonist of the video, but also because the brand of reggaeton almost doesn't have the musical presence of the band.

Paloma Mami has generated over 1 billion streams worldwide since 2018 with her single "Not Steady," as well as several multi-platinum and platinum singles, which has earned her a contract with Sony Music Latin.