Puerto Rico's first New Year's Eve countdown will be virtual 

Two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Daddy Yankee would perform in the first countdown of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Spanish from Puerto Rico. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, it has been confirmed that due to the COVID-19 spike in Puerto Rico, the event will be held virtually and without an audience.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced the change after some institutions and organizations requested the cancellation of the event, and also confirmed it will not affect the broadcast of the traditional Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special on ABC.

"Taking into account the entire current situation and acting prudently, I have made the decision that the New Year's Eve event in the Convention District will be held virtually so that everyone in Puerto Rico and the rest of the world can enjoy it safely."

In addition to the legendary Daddy Yankee, Gilberto Santa Rosa, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, La Tribu de Abrante, Melina León, Plenéalo, Pirulo y la Tribu, Límite 21 and Victoria Sanabria have confirmed their participation in the historic edition of the special.

The decision was made after the positivity rate in San Juan, Puerto Rico went from 3% to 16.49% in 10 days, and despite 78% of the population in Puerto Rico being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The event, called De Puerto Rico Para el Mundo (From Puerto Rico to the World), was planned to be held with an audience of 10,000 people. However, it will now be held in a virtual format from the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special will air on ABC with host Roselyn Sanchez, and Telemundo Puerto Rico will broadcast the special to the island.