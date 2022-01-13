Proposal to name street in honor of Vicente Fernandez in LA

In commemoration of the one-month anniversary of the death of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León proposed changing the name of a city street to honor the artist's memory.

The Councilman's idea is to rename two blocks of Bailey Street near the Mariachi Plaza in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. The proposal makes perfect sense, as in this area hundreds of mariachis have historically gathered to find work.

During the presentation of the proposal, De León spoke in English and Spanish and highlighted the value of the figure of Vicente Fernández for the Mexican, Mexican-American and Chicano culture. He also pointed out that after Mexico City, Los Angeles is where more Mexicans live in the world, even more than Tijuana and Guadalajara.

De Leon called Chente "el jefe de jefes", and recalled that songs like 'Volver, volver' and 'el Rey' are heard everywhere in the city, and are part of the memories of millions of people who have sung them at quinceañera parties and other traditional Latino celebrations.

Fernández passed away in Mexico on December 12 at the age of 81, after spending five months in the hospital following a fall in August that forced him to undergo spinal surgery.

On the day of his death, hundreds of people gathered at Vicente Fernandez's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to leave offerings, in one of the largest tributes to Chente outside of Mexico.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral held at the family's hacienda "Los tres potrillos" in Guadalajara and a private ceremony was held afterwards, as was his wish.