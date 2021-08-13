Promotional poster for Zahara Pop concert in Toledo, Spain censored because of "extreme offense to the Virgin"

Social media exploded after the poster of Zahara Pop's concert in Toledo, Spain was censored because it was considered an "extreme offense to the Virgin."

Musicians, politicians and the singer's followers supported her after the City Council of Toledo withdrew the poster of her concert due to pressure from the political party Vox.

In the poster, Zahara appears dressed as the Virgin — one of the images associated with her new album, Puta.

"The only response I'm going to give to what has happened, I'm going to do it on this stage and I'm going to do it singing," said the artist.

After pressure from the party led by Santiago Abascal, who demanded the withdrawal of the poster for considering it an offense to the Virgen del Sagrario, the City Council of Toledo, governed by the socialist Milagros Tolón, withdrew the official poster announcing Zahara's concert on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The concert is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Despite what's happened with the Delta variant of COVID-19, the performance has not been affected, and continues to appear within the Toledo Alive circuit.

After, “Zahara” became trending topic on Twitter, and some musicians like Amaral, Vetusta Morla and Lola Indigo; politicians like Eduardo Madina and Pablo Echenique, as well as a number of followers of the artist, showed their support by sharing the censored image.

In addition to censoring the poster, Vox has requested the cancellation of the concert, arguing that it is an "extreme offense" to the Virgin and an attack on religious freedom.

The City Council issued a statement on Aug. 11, explaining that it has not participated in the selection of artists for the festival, Toledo Alive.

For her part, the mayor of Toledo made a statement on Twitter assuring that her government "defends tolerance, respect and freedom of expression as a sign of identity and essence of a free and hospitable city, and that they will not give in to those who restrict freedoms."