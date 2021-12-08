The Primavera Sound Festival travels to Chile

One of the most important music festivals currently running in Spain and Europe, will host its first edition in Latin America in Chile. The Primavera Sound is a festival that was born in Barcelona and over time, has opened its borders to be replicated around the world. This year, the festival will be held in Chile between Nov. 7 and 13 in 2022.

In addition to its editions in Barcelona, Porto and Los Angeles, the festival launches its first one in Latin America after 19. Primavera Sound will take place in Santiago, Chile and be a co-production of Primavera Sound and Rock Stgo.

The event will be held from Nov. 7 to 13 with a modern urban festival model that will utilize several spaces of the city during the week and reach the Bicentennial Park of Cerrillos, where its central program will take place.

The line up has not yet been announced, but the expectations around the event have been large. Live music in the region is an industry that continues to build momentum, and with the announcement of Primavera Sound in Chile, hopes to continue the rise.

According to a statement from the organization, the festival in other parts of the world means bringing a little piece of Barcelona to their cities. The goal is also to help boost the local music scene, but also seeks to transfer the values that underpin the Barcelona festival: sustainability, gender equality, social commitment and urban integration.