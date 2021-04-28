Perfecting the digital concert experience: Kiswe and Virtual Concert Live

Kiswe is a global company driving the new digital fan experience and announced today that it has joined forces with Virtual Concert Live (VCL) to introduce a platform with live, cloud-hosted pay-per-view sessions for fans of a wide range of music genres spanning Caribbean, hip-hop, Latin and R&B music.

As a result of the partnership VCL artists will be able to deliver customized concert experiences to audiences around the world on VenewLive, the live streaming platform powered by Kiswe.

The shows will offer a variety of interactive and premium features, such as multi-view technology to deliver a full stage production from multiple viewpoints, 4K resolution, live chat, synchronized light stick features and artist merchandising.

With a global social reach and state-of-the-art digital technology the VCL network aims to open the doors to innovative and affordable ways to enjoy exclusive front row concert experiences from your own home.

It is one of the new ways on the one hand to expand the music business as the vaccine continues its slow distribution and concerts seem far away. On the other hand, it also demonstrates that certain genres of music are already working with global audiences.

Virtual Concert Live is a new series of live broadcasts that allows viewers to purchase a virtual ticket to a live event so they can watch it from any device with an Internet connection. Past programs include Blu-Night Comedy with Joe Torrey, AG White, Talent, Christopher Columbus, Chicken George and Aida Rodriguez. Also Old School Concert with Special Ed, Kwame, Dana Dane, Monie Love, Chubb Rock and Mc Rap.

The next concert they will offer in the cloud is that of Jhay Cortez, author of hits such as "No es Justo" and one of the most quoted composers of reggaeton, winner of the Latin Grammy Award.

Virtual Concert Life is a company located in Florida and New York that has sought to innovate during the various global confinements to provide live entertainment. They use new mobile technology and 4K qualities with what they seek to find scenarios that enrich as much as possible the live experience.

They are definitely new ways to adapt to the times but also a lifeline not only for music, it is also configured as a possible escape route for comedy or theater.