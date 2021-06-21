Ozuna's new version of his song 'Mi Niña' for Father's Day

Advertisement

Ozuna. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Urban singer Ozuna released a new version of his song "Mi Niña Live" for Father's Day.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 06/21/2021 - 11:00
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
June 21, 2021

Over this weekend, Puerto Rican urban artist Ozuna launched the music video for the new version of his song "Mi Niña Live." 

As explained in a press release, this song describes the unconditional love the singer feels towards his little Sofia, his eldest daughter, from the moment he found out he would become a father. 

Although the song was released a year ago, Ozuna premiered a video of the live version of the song, as a tribute to Father's Day, celebrated this Sunday in Latin America and across the world.

"They say that anyone is a father, but those who are fathers know better. Congratulations to all the fathers of the world !!!!"

Ozuna appears on the latest cover of People magazine with his children for the first time.

In the interview, the singer highlighted the importance of celebrating “Father's  day" always, exercising responsible fatherhood.

"I celebrate being a father every day. My children fill my life with happiness. This special day I will celebrate with them, of course, and the family," said the singer. 

