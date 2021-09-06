The online success of the Coca Cola Music Experience 2021 was felt in Madrid and Latin America.

With all tickets sold out for the outdoor show, and a limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Coca -Cola Music Experience was held in Madrid on Saturday, Sept. 5. For the first time in a hybrid format, both in-person and virtual tickets were sold days before the event.

¡LLEGÓ EL DÍA!



Comienza #CCME 2021, el festival teen de referencia en España, para vivir la mejor música en directo.



No te pierdas nada de lo que tenemos preparado. ¡Qué emoción!



¡Disfrútalo también en #CokeTV! https://t.co/DLzzEX53H7 pic.twitter.com/m9kUl67NkB — Coca-Cola Comunica (@CocaColaCo_es) September 4, 2021

The line-up presented for the 2021 edition featured musicians who got the audience dancing to their tunes. The festival featured a great diversity of artist, such as Nicki Nicole, Sebastián Yatra, Tini, Ana Mena, Cepeda, Rocco Hunt, Funzo & Baby Loud, Aleesha, Eva B, Hugo Cobo, Samantha, Luna Valle, Valantain, Unique, and many more.

Colombian singer, Yatra, was announced last week as a surprise, and was in charge of closing the more than six hours of performances.

The event also featured more than 280,000 tuning in internationally (15% more than during last year's event), and was a success in-person and a phenomenon on social media.

More than 54,000 comments were made during the broadcast and a dozen trends occurred on Twitter. This first edition combining the webcast and live concert, worked both nationally and internationally, having a huge reception in Latin America.

The online event also featured interviews and meetings with the artists between performances.

"Music is part of our lives and has been in Coca-Cola's DNA in Spain for more than 65 years. After another year marked by uncertainty, we knew that young people were eager to enjoy live music again, and they have proved it once again," said Carolina Aransay, Coca-Cola Iberia's marketing director, in a statement.

The event was held at IFEMA Madrid with limited capacity and adapted to the sanitary and legal conditions so music and safe culture can continue to take place. For more than six hours, another edition of the festival was held, broadcast by streaming through the YouTube channel, "Coke TV Espana."