Olivia Rodrigo in the eye of the hype hurricane

The song "drivers license" is at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row with more than 59 million streams across U.S. music streaming platforms. On YouTube, the music video has accumulated more than 71 million views and there are secondary videos with loops of hours of the song that also have millions of views.

The song is part of the promotion of her future EP expected this year and has surpassed Ariana Grande's hit "34+35" in its ascent. Rodrigo is yet another star coming from the formula of turning Disney actresses into pop singers. All her hype and success happened in just two weeks and swept Spotify records for debuts.

Rodrigo is only 17 years old and made her debut five years ago on the small screen in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. Born in California of Filipino descent she also claims Irish and German roots. She first became popular with children on Disney Channel for three years in Bizaardvark and went viral last year with her song and participation in the High School Musical series.

The "All I Want" theme song would then go on to sweep Tik Tok.

That audience has now grown up enough to jump head-first into the consumption of her new music with more mature tones.

The music hype continues to grow faster and faster as Rodrigo now rubs shoulders with other actors and singers on the scene, sharing in the cultural capital of her new contacts. Her friendship with Taylor Swift is one example and another is the gossip surrounding her romance with Joshua Bassett, another actors in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

These teenagers who are part of the new generation of music stars see their relationships and emotions encapsulated and sold from an early age, and more internationally. "Driver's License" has also been No. 1 in Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the Netherlands.