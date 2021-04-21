No Te Va Gustar launches a new comeback with "Dejo Atrás"

More than 26 years in music and you may not like what's new. It is one of the risks of trying to reinvent yourself.

"Dejo atrás" is the third advance of the next album of the iconic Uruguayan band No Te Va Gustar who, between verses about rebirth, lyrically and sonically pose the challenge and the concept of reinventing themselves after an extensive career in the rock scene:

"Como el cuerpo de una mariposa, traigo estos colores pero dejo atrás un envase y un montón de cosas que se van…”

The release is in the form of a symbolic video with illustrations by Uruguayan Santiago Vecino and animated by Marcovecchio.

The band has explained that in order to compose Luz, the album they have been preparing and of which the song is a preview, they sought to set up a studio far from the city and lost in quiet places in Uruguay.

This has allowed them an exceptional relationship with the environment and a work rhythm of total musical immersion, the result of which are the next songs. Héctor Castillo was in charge of the production, which was completed between Montevideo and New York.

It is a more melodic rock song, sustained by trumpets, which is intended to mark yet another break in the multiple directions the band has taken, which have included ska and pop. But it is also a sign of their maturity, with Emiliano Brancciari's powerful and particular voice that, like good wine, improves with age.

Change of course

Luz will be their eleventh studio album since the band was formed in 1994 and since they released their first album, Sólo de noche, in 1999. Since then they have not only become a well-known rock band very open to surprise their audience, but they have also explored regional sounds such as murga or candombe.

Vocalist Emiliano Brancciari was interviewed on the occasion of this constant surprise to their long-lived followers to which he answered with forcefulness:

"We don't release new albums to keep playing the same songs that were famous 20 years ago and that are the ones that people our age like. No. And many times they ask us: 'Well, go back to making the records you did before.' But the answer is no. It's impossible because this is the present and we focus on that, beyond what our audience asks us to do."

"I can tell you that we are a band that always looks forward, that tends to improve artistically, that listens to new things and that doesn't close to them. We let ourselves be influenced by new sounds. And when we put out records we try to play them as much as we can," Brancciari added.