Nicki Nicole tries to teach Pablo Motos how to rap on 'El Hormiguero'

Argentine artist Nicki Nicole visited the set of El Hormiguero this past Monday, Nov. 8, to promote the release of her second album Parte de mi. On the set, Nicki played along with host Pablo Motos, who proposed to teach her how to rap.

Nicki and Pablo, invited by Trancas y Barrancas, the show's puppets, started a freestyle "battle."

"We have agreed to do a freestyle battle now where you have to improvise things. You're the professional and I'll do what I can," Motos said to Nicole, who accepted the challenge with a laugh.

Although the host seemed to lack confidence to start, the singer tried to encourage and help with tips. That was, until she realized Motos was cheating by reading lines instead of improvising them.

During the show, Nicki confirmed her upcoming tour in Spain in 2022 and revealed some dates: Feb. 23 at Sala Barts in Barcelona, and Feb. 24 at El Invernadero in Madrid.

The artist took the opportunity to advertise the dates of the "Parte de mí tour," which will start in her hometown Rosario, on Nov. 27 and 29 at the Broadway Theater and will continue on Nov. 30 in Córdoba. Due to the demand for tickets there, the show will be moved from Quality to Quality Estadio. Finally, a third date will be added in Buenos Aires on Dec. 5 after the first two sold-out dates at the Teatros Gran Rex.