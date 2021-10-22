New from Christina Aguilera: "Pa' mis muchachas"

Christina Aguilera returns to the world of Spanish-language music in style. This time in collaboration with her muchachas Becky G, Nathy Peluso y Nicki Nicole.

"Pa' mis muchachas" is the first track from her new Spanish-language album after almost two decades. The song is about female empowerment and is available across digital platforms.

It's no news that Xtina has been exploring her roots, and this time with three of the hottest Latin artists of the moment.

Aguilera unveiled her new song earlier this week and showed a clip of the music video before confirming the title of the song and her three collaborators.

"I'm proud to reveal my first song from a work that is close to my heart. And these beautiful, strong and talented women join forces with me for this first Guaracha," she said on social media.



As a child, she experienced the separation of her parents as a result of gender violence. Years later, she addresses the issue from the perspective of female empowerment.

"Yo solita me mantengo," she sings in her new song.

The song celebrates the strength, determination, resilience and diversity of women.

After 20 years of Mi Reflejo, Aguilera is nowbetting on her second all-Spanish album.

"It's a great track right now and it's really nostalgic and part of my Latin culture and history. So this is really, really fun to get into some familiar roots and explore who I am now as a woman musically. Things are coming from a different approach," she told Billboard during an interview in the middle of this year.