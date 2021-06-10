The new chapter of Amazon Music LAT!N's "Mi Historia" will feature Nicky Jam

The new episode of Amazon Music giant LAT!N's series Mi Historia will be released this Wednesday and this time it will tell the life story of Puerto Rican singer and actor Nicky Jam. In this chapter, the artist narrates details of his beginnings in the music industry and how he worked with his colleague and compatriot Daddy Yankee. The chapter has a very special meaning for Nicky Jam as it shows the mistakes that made him grow and allowed him to become the person and artist he is today.

Amazon Music LAT!N informed through a press release that the chapter will show the sacrifices behind his greatest hits, the mistakes made along the way that caused the fall of his career, and above all, how he returned to the stage. "The past marks your present, the fundamentals come from your home," says the urban artist.

"When I moved to Puerto Rico, one day at the community center there was a 'party' and I started singing, people went crazy and it was like love at first sight. I started making my album without having any idea. Then Daddy Yankee signed me as an artist and there was a time when the genre was censored in Puerto Rico."

In the series, the singer recounts his time with Los Cangris alongside Daddy Yankee, a label from which many hits came out. "I got out of the way, a couple of years, because of vices and street problems. Until one day I was called in Colombia for an event with several colleagues, there were a lot of people in the hotel and when I went to the event I realized that people were there, supporting me. I decided to stay and I did 5 songs that were number 1 in Colombia and then more than 20 songs worldwide," recalled the singer.

Nicky Jam tells with illusion that showing these bad and difficult moments of his careers a way to honor his legacy.

"Those mistakes that young 20 year old made, made this 40 year old gentleman. Thanks to that rebellious kid there is a legacy, there is a message to the world, and that was the sacrifice and that is my testimony and I would do it again," he explains.