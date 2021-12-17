“Navidad sin ti" the new song from the duo Camila

The legendary pop duo, Camila, premiered a new song inspired by the Christmas holidays. With the classic nostalgic touch that characterizes them, the song “Navidad sin ti” can be found on all the group's digital platforms. An official music video was also released through their YouTube channel.

Camila had not released new music since their album Hacia adentro in 2019. On Thursday, Dec. 16 the musical duo premiered "Navidad sin ti" with their followers on Instagram.

"Why to say goodbye did I have to choose December?" the duo wrote in a teaser.

The song got a great reception among their followers, and amassed more than 153,000 views on YouTube in less than half a day.

"Navidad sin ti" was composed by Domm and Hurtado alongside Nicolás de la Espriella and Pablo Preciado. Camila went from being a trio to a duet in 2013, when vocalist Samuel Parra Cruz decided to embark on a solo career after a decade in the group.

Camila will resume its U.S. tour, "Luz Tour", on Jan. 14 and tickets are on sale now.