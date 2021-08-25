Natti Natasha premieres new video at the request of her fans

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Dominican urban star Natti Natasha premiered her latest music video at the request of her followers. Two weeks after the release of her song “Noches en Miami,” with a fresh and "summery" sound, her fans gave the song a warm welcome.

"Noches en Miami" was filmed in different neighborhoods of the city in the song's name and was made "at the request" of Natasha's fans after their massive support for the song over the Summer.

Made as a "documentary" and filmed with a handheld camera, the video follows the story of a scorned women who turns to her friends to go on a wild night out in Miami. The video shows the roller coaster of emotions she goes through to forget her internal battles and moments of liberation through dance.

"We definitely knew how to represent how Miami nights are lived and we enjoyed it a lot," said director Marlon Peña.

The filming took over 12 hours in 10 different locations in the city, such as the artistic neighborhood of Wynwood, Miami Beach and Downtown. The Dominican singer, with songs such as "Ram pam pam" and "Sin pijama," appears touring the city in a green sports car at night partying at different spots along the way.

According to a press release, "Noches en Miami" is part of Natasha's next album, which includes tracks such as "Antes Que Salga El Sol" and "Ram Pam Pam," as well as other well-known and empowering songs such as "Las Nenas" and "Philliecito."