Natalia Lafourcade promotes the 'Voz a tu voz' campaign, highlights her own struggle with gender violence 

Singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade and composer Mónica Vélez lead the project "Voz a tu voz: Mujeres tejiendo sus voces en un canto de amor y equidad", with the objective of making the talent of emerging female singer-songwriters visible in order to achieve a balance in the music scene. The first action of this initiative will be a virtual concert with 22 female singer-songwriters, the line-up is composed of 11 consolidated artists and 11 emerging artists.

Vélez, who is also an advisor to the Society of Authots and Composers of Mexico, explained that the idea of the concert is to share the stage between the consolidated artists and the singer-songwriters who lack a spotlight, in order to give visibility to their talent. This decision is made after both discovered that only seven out of every one hundred composers who collect royalties in Mexico are women.

"Yes, I found violence in those moments when I was singled out, when I was told: 'you could never stand on your own, you will never walk without me', that is, violence within my relationships", admitted Lafourcade and confessed that after seeing women fighting for their rights and various feminist movements, she made a review of her own relationships.

This concert is a way to close with music the month of women commemoration, which is not only a celebration, but also a month to remember the many struggles that are still being fought and that we have to solve as a society. "Music has an abysmal force, for some reason that I still do not understand and do not want to understand, music can go through our chest, our heart and connect directly with our sensitivity, it is very exciting to see how today so many artists realize this power and we are giving a direction to the art we do, not only for the pleasure of doing it, but because we know that we can affect in a positive way to those who are listening to us," explained Lafourcade.

During a virtual press conference, Lafourcade commented that this initiative that she has undertaken together with Mónica Vélez and the team behind her is only a first seed and is inspired by the marches and everything that is currently happening in search of gender equality. "Precisely that the waters were in turmoil and that I thought of everything that is happening with brave women who go out to march, who go out to claim their rights, that is, everything that is happening, it made me sit down and meditate on where the violence was in my walk and in my life, (as well as) where I saw it and what happened that I could continue," said Lafourcade.

The concert will be broadcast this Friday, March 26, starting at 4:00 p.m. (Mexico) on Facebook Live and YouTube Live of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, SACM.