The Music Festival returns to Cartagena

This 2022 will open once again with the sounds of classical music. The Cartagena Music Festival is an institution in the city. The event that year after year brings together the best performers of classical music is the first in a series that occupies the first quarter of the year and turns the city into the epicenter of the continent's culture.

Like the other cultural events at the beginning of the year - Hay Festival and International Film Festival - the Music Festival was suspended in 2021 due to the pandemic, but held alternately in June.

Entitled "The Color of Sound," attendees will be able to enjoy a more intimate facet of classical music from Jan. 4 to 10, with the walled city as a backdrop. The so-called chamber works were born in European homes as a relaxed but elegant way of listening to music. Almost immediately, the great composers became interested in this repertoire and enriched it with the creation of trios, quartets and quintets featuring instruments such as the violin and piano.

Although the most important reference point of chamber music is the string quartet, made up of two violins, a viola and a cello, "The color of sound" will also include trios, quintets and sextets. Great performers of these instruments (including six string quartets and eight pianists) will be the guests of the XVI Music Festival.

The repertoire will focus on 19th century works and will be divided by country. Thus, the first two days will be devoted to Austrian and German music (Mendelssohn, Schubert, Brahms). Subsequently, listeners will come into contact with the great works of the repertoire written in France (Fauré, Debussy, Franck), Italy (Rossini, Donizetti, Ponchielli), Russia (Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Borodin) and Eastern European countries (Dvorak and Smetana). Finally, there will be a day dedicated to works written in Colombia in this style.

Many music analysts have equated the sound of each instrument to a color. Hence the title that covers all the concerts of 2022. In addition to the color of the fretted strings and piano, the composers played to include the voices of instruments such as the flute, oboe, horn and clarinet.

The festival takes place in the city's most important venues such as the Adolfo Mejía Theater and the Convention Center, but its free outdoor concerts are also famous, as well as the conferences and the academic agenda. This year, in addition, all attendees must show their COVID-19 vaccination card for admission.

All the details of the festival, programming and box office can be found on the official website www.cartagenamusicfestival.com.