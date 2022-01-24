A mural in honor of Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Over the weekend, the Kcull Foundation unveiled a mural with the faces of Gloria and her husband Emilio Estefan, a tribute to the "Emperors of Latin pop," the organization said in a statement. The mural was unveiled in Little Havana on Calle Ocho, with the objective of honoring Cuban-American leaders and personalities.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are one of the Latino couples who have brought the most pride not only to their generation inside and outside Latin America, but have also paved the way for hundreds of artists today. In a way, their community thanks them and pays tribute to them with the new public art display.

The well-known artist of Panamenian origin, Disem305 was in charge of creating the mural, and drew the Estefans from the 80s on one of the walls of "La Casa de los Trucos," a historic Cuban costume store located on the well-known Calle Ocho. Gloria and Emilio Estefan established themselves as some of the most productive, creative and socially committed couples in the U.S., Latin and international music industry.

The mural was unveiled on Saturday, Jan. 22 and was attended by Nayib Esteban, son of the couple.

"My parents have always been this big to me, but it's amazing to see them preserved in one of their best moments in the 1980s in Miami," Nayib told WTVJ.

The mural is located near another that pays tribute to the 'Queen of Salsa,' Celia Cruz.