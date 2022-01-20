Advertisement

Motomami SL, Rosalía's million-dollar company

Rosalía created an artist services management company that is generating millions.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/20/2022 - 10:22
January 20, 2022

The Catalan Rosalía continues to be the talk of the town. This time, the reason is her company Motomami S.L., an artist services management company — in the broadest sense of the word — which generates millions. 

The company's field is artist services management and covers all aspects of an artist's professional life: representation, negotiation of agreements with record labels, publishers, artistic agents, managers, music promoters, audiovisual production companies, sponsors, sponsors and brands, as well as the booking of concerts and events, and even production.

The company takes care of the logistics and agenda management of the artist, styling services and image consultants, marketing and public relations services, community management services, social media management, accompaniment and personal assistance to artists; and any other activity related to the aforementioned corporate purpose.  

The company's main client is Rosalía. The Motomami team is led by her mother Pilar Tobella, and is made up of nine people, three permanent employees and six temporary employees who manage the company together. The workers earn an average of 73,300 euros per person per year. 

The artist's company was created in January 2019 as a society, Motomami SL, and the singer put her mother as the sole administrator, and her sister in the second spot. Until 2022, Motomami SL had been doing very well. The entity declared in its annual accounts until August of 2021, a revenue of 4.8 million euros. For this period, the company's net profit exceeded 364,500 euros.

