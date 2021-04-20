The most famous voices of the Latin anime industry to feature in upcoming streaming concert

If you are one of the Latino anime lovers, either because you have your favorite series or because you are an absolute otaku, you will be happy to know that due to the digitalization of the pandemic an international festival of anime openings will be made possible.

The voices of great introductions of anime series in their Latin version such as Dragon Ball, Pkemon, Ranma ½, Slam Dunk, Digimon and Sailor Moon will be present in a concert with live bands called Anime Latin Festival that will be accessible in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Panama and the United States.

Among these voices are Jade (Mexico), Alvaro Véliz (Chile), Lissette Chan (Chile), Fabres (Chile) and Inger (Chile) along with dubbers such as René García (Vegeta), Laura Torres (Kid Goku), Carlos Segundo (Piccoro) and José Gilberto Vilchis (Shun from Andromeda).

The concert will take place next Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. (East Coast) and tickets are already available at Passline.

This event is a new opportunity parallel to the big manga fairs more focused on the musical side of all those anime, manga and video games that are already part of the emotional memory of many anime fans.

Tribute

The concert will also serve to pay tribute to Ricardo Silva, the singer of the openings of series such as Dragon Ball Z or Supercampeones, who passed away in February due to complications due to the pandemic and who had already committed to participate in the concert.

Ricardo Silva's death was mourned by the entire Dragon Ball Z dubbing community who recognized the loss of a great voice.

The magic of openings

The introductory songs to anime seem to carry so much emotional weight on the one hand because they function as a gateway to a fantasy universe, because they are imaginative and therefore catchy dubs, and thirdly because they permeate throughout a viewing that extends over a long period of time.