The most anticipated of the Latin Music Awards 2021

The gala will take place on April 15 and will feature Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Maluma and Karol G.

by Albert Gomez
 03/30/2021 - 06:17
By Albert Gomez
March 30, 2021

The countdown to the big celebration of Latin music has begun.

The sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards 2021 will be held on April 15 starting at 7 p.m. at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. It is a highly anticipated event after last year's hiatus and to certify the power shifts that in two years have taken place within the industry.

The event will be hosted by Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes and the three-hour special can be followed on Telemundo and its apps. The event is expected to feature legendary perreo heavyweights as well as new collaborations from up-and-coming artists.

Nominations have been on the air for a month and fans have already had time to vote in 25 categories among which the most nominated are Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Maluma, Shakira or Snoop Dogg.

There are awards that have already been announced, such as that Venezuelan actor José Luis Rodríguez "El Puma" will be honored with the Leyendas Award for a lifetime achievement. Likewise, Puerto Rican Ozuna will also be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award for a meteoric career, which is accompanied by seven nominations this year.

Awaited Performances

Telemundo has already announced some of the live shows that we will be able to see that night. They are slowly getting back on track with live music at the ceremonies. Ricky Martin will appear alongside Carlos Vives while reggae star Ziggy Marley will perform alongside Maluma.

Performances by industry heavyweights such as Pitbull and Juanes are also expected but, without a doubt, the one causing the greatest expectations at the moment is David Bisbal's collaboration with seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood, both nominated in the Favorite Video category.

It is usually an important evening for urban music that will feature shows by Wisin and Yandel as well as Anitta, Alaina Castillo, Cami, Yendry or Mariah Angeliq who will appear with Karol G. The Colombian leads the top of nominations along with her compatriot J Balvin.

Other artists announced for such an explosive night are Banda Ms de Sergio Lizárraga, Camilo, Gerardo Ortiz, Nicky Jam or Mike Towers.

