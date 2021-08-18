Mon Laferte announces she is going to be a mother

Chilean singer Mon Laferte broadcast to her followers by surprise to announce that she is going to be a mom.

During the broadcast, via Instagram Live, the artist shared with her fans that, although she suffered a strong sentimental separation last year, she is currently happy with musician Joel Orta, a member of the band Celofán and the singer's production manager.

The Chilean singer also excitedly confirmed that she is 10-weeks pregnant and affirmed that she has been trying to get pregnant for a year and a half.

Between joy and also a bit of fear, the Grammy winner shared the message along with a picture of a new photoshoot. The 38-year-old interpreter explained that in the face of the changes her body has undergone and amid the context of the pandemic, the intention to have a child grew in her.

"I'm afraid, because I have to take care of myself a lot, I have to be in absolute rest. I am still very scared. I have a couple of weeks left to be well and go on tour," said the interpreter.

As soon as Laferte made the announcement, her fans and other fellow musicians celebrated with her and offered messages of encouragement and congratulations. Among the celebrities who congratulated the singer was Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio, who collaborated with the Chilean a few years ago on the music video for the song "Plata Ta Tá."

"Many congratulations, my dear. Enjoy everything very, very much. I send you lots of love, lots of hugs and lots of kisses," she wrote on social media.

Mon Laferte will continue with her normal activities and will begin her U.S. tour on Sept. 14 in Washington.