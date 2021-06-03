Molotov sues Morena "Voto Latino" in its campaigns

Arturo Avila, the candidate for mayor of Aguascalientes for the coalition Morena, PT and PES, was accused of plagiarism to the Mexican band Molotov, after using the song “Voto Latino” in an advertisement where he invites people to vote for him. Despite this accusation, the political party has not withdrawn the ad. In order to make use of the song in the electoral campaign, the party changed the lyrics in order to promote itself on social media.

Que se escuche fuerte ¡¡VOTO MASIVO!! ¡¡MORENA ARRASA!! Sigue la liga para verlo completo:https://t.co/KGrgH7mw6C pic.twitter.com/IlPvaxZzXf — Arturo Ávila (@arturoavila_mx) May 31, 2021

Molotov is a band with a clear position from its beginnings, they are with the people, and they are not partial to political parties, which generated suspicion among their fans and later in the members of the band. The party uploaded the video to social networks using a Molotov song without having requested permission for the use and without crediting the group. The video included credit to the 10 musicians who participated in the "cover" of the song, to the candidates of the coalition "Juntos haremos historia" and to the production studio, but not to Molotov.

The bassist Miky Huidobro, warned of legal recourse on social media if the video continues.

"Morena we are going to denounce them for violating the rights of our songs without prior authorization of the author and by the way I wouldn't vote for them even if I was high," he wrote on Twitter.

Finally, this promise will come true, as in an interview with Excélsior, he confirmed that they will proceed legally against Ávila.

Esta es la original, para las masas! Pito para todos los políticos #dinoalapiratería https://t.co/FTDUGOtIw2 — Molotov (@MolotovBanda) May 31, 2021

The musicians who participated in the "cover" have not commented on the matter, no apology has been offered to the band, nor has any statement been issued regarding the withdrawal of the song. However, after the media claims of the band and their fans, the Morena candidate wrote via Twitter "to our friends of @MolotovBanda: thanks for being inspiration for the project; the artistic talent is local, thanks for giving them the push; clearly the sheet music and lyrics were changed; I am not a politician, I am a citizen who wants to transform the city."