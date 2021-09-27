Miramar Latin Music Festival Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Despite restrictions due to COVID-19, the municipality of Miramar, Florida celebrated its Latin Music Festival on Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

The event was held free of charge thanks to the work of Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne, who urged residents to participate in the first in-person event since the pandemic.

"I am very excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our Miramar residents. We truly are a very diverse community with different cultures and traditions to pass on to the next generations. Hispanic Heritage Month is an occasion to celebrate with our family and friends while sharing the delicious tastes, sounds and images that pay homage to our heritage."

The cultural event featured Latin artists, such as Ramon Orlando, representing merengue from the Dominican Republic. The famous romantic singer Charlie Zaa, who represented Colombia, and David Lucca and Gio Beta, also represented Puerto Rico, bringing a bit of Puerto Rican salsa.

Salsa singer Hector Tricoche Albertorio and local artist Any C were also other guests.

In addition, Venezuelan artist Edward Mena, a past winner of the Miami Latin Music Festival, also performed with his sweet voice and romantic songs.

The initiative from the Miramar district, due in part to the huge community Hispanic origin in Miramar, is expected to have a positive impact on the community well into the future.