Milton Nascimento announces 'A Última Sessão de Música,' his farewell tour 

Brazilian singer-songwriter Milton Nascimento, one of the living legends of Brazilian popular music, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 26 that he will go on a farewell tour in 2022. Coinciding with the celebration of his 80th birthday, the musician confirmed that he will leave the stage.

The famous Afro-descendant singer-songwriter, an icon of Brazilian popular music, shared an animated video on his social networks announcing “A Última Sessão de Música,” his farewell tour of the stages.

A Última Sessão de Música 2022 pic.twitter.com/7JQCSKnFq2 — Milton Bituca Nascimento (@MiltonBituca) October 26, 2021

"A Última Sessão de Música" ("The Last Music Session"), the name of his farewell tour, is also the name of one song from his album, Milagro dos Peixes (Miracle of the Fishes, released in 1973). The artist has not provided further details of what will be in his last tour, and the only thing known at the moment is that his farewell tour coincides with his 80 years of life, and 60 years of an artistic career.

Nascimento has faced diabetes and some heart problems in recent years, and although his voice has not suffered with age or health problems, he has had trouble fulfilling some of his professional obligations. In his last few pre-pandemic performances, difficulties walking on stage and his frail state were evident.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has 34 albums to his name and has shared the stage with dozens of groups and musicians, such as Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Mercedes Sosa, Fito Paez, Peter Gabriel, James Taylor, Sting, Paul Simon, Chico Buarque, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Duran Duran.