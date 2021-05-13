Milongas Extremas, the Uruguayan band covering Extremoduro

The Rio de la Plata quartet Milongas Extremas has been paying tribute to the legendary Spanish band Extremoduro. With admiration, talent and a particular fusion, the Uruguayan band has performed versions of the Spanish group, mixing rock with more typical Uruguayan genres such as tango and milonga. After years of covering Extremoduro, the band's leader, Robe Iniesta, confessed that of all the groups in the world that played his songs, he was an admirer of Milongas Extremas.

Since 2008, the people from Rio de la Plata have been "milonga-ing" their favorite band with the sound of Creole guitars that gives a different aesthetic to Extremoduro's songs. "We are from Uruguay, from this area of the Río de la Plata, where tango and milonga are a very strong genre. There are many people who call milonga the 'blues' of Uruguay; it is a genre that we have been consuming since we were kids, we like it," says Paio.

As if playing, the musicians brought Extremoduro's songs closer to their roots, and captivated their fans and Robe Iniesta himself.

"We find the songs fascinating for everything, for the work they have done, the love they put into the music they make, we like it a lot. We have always been captivated by it. We still like it," Stareczek explains.

"The only ones I like are the ones called Milongas Extremas, from Uruguay. Because they do something different to the songs, they do them in a different way, with other instruments, and you get a kick out of listening to them. Do you think I could like a tribute band that does my songs? I don't even want to hear it. I've heard that from Milongas because it's something new, different, fresh," explained Robe in 2015.

Extremoduro went to Uruguay in 2014, and they specifically sought out Milongas Extremas to be their opening act, with the caveat that they should also play songs of their own.

"We had already been working on songs of our own, but that was a big push," Stareczek recalls because it was a key moment for the band to decide to express what they really wanted to say with their art."

Last year, the band's dream went a step further when they visited Bilbao and recorded their new album at Iñaki Antón's house.

With the hope of playing again with their idols, Milongas Extremas continues on the path of composing songs and polishing their own style.